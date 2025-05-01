Aizawl: Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Mizoram Congress leader Ronald Sapa Tlau passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 71.

Family sources reported that Tlau had undergone open heart surgery at AIIMS on Monday. Post-surgery, he developed kidney complications and internal bleeding, leading to a rapid deterioration of his condition and his death at 8:00 AM on Wednesday.

His remains will be transported to Aizawl on Thursday, with funeral services scheduled for Friday at his residence in the Zonuam neighborhood.

Born on February 4, 1954, in Hualtu village, Serchhip district, Tlau was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 during the Congress administration led by former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla.

He served as the Vice President of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) until his passing.

His extensive service to the party since 2003 included roles as General Secretary, Chief Spokesperson, and Medical Cell Chairman.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma and other political leaders have expressed their condolences. Lalduhoma described Tlau’s death as a significant loss for Mizoram, highlighting his veteran political status and personal friendship.

“It is a great loss. He will always remain in our hearts. I am deeply grateful for his dedicated service to Mizoram,” Lalduhoma stated in a post on ‘X’, extending his condolences to Tlau’s wife and children.