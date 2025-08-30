Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that the inflow of funds from the Centre for executing development projects in the state has been satisfactory.

Speaking at a conference of the Mizoram Planning, Economic and Statistical Service Association in Aizawl, Lalduhoma highlighted that the state government has received substantial funds from the Centre to implement various development initiatives.

He specifically pointed out that allocations under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) have shown significant improvement.

The Chief Minister urged officials to prioritise development projects that are most essential, taking into consideration the state’s resource potential.

The conference was attended by the Chief Minister’s Planning and Finance Adviser and MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga.

