Aizawl: At least four organisations from Mizoram met National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Executive Director Virendra Kumar Jakhar on Thursday to discuss the deteriorating condition of the state’s primary lifeline, a leader said.

A joint delegation comprising the Mizoram Transformation Movement (MTM), Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ), Mizoram First (MF), and the Citizens Alliance for Truth and Social Justice (CATAJ) met Jakhar in Aizawl and raised concerns about the worsening condition of the Sairang to Kawnpui stretch of NH-6/306, CESJ working chairman Vanramchhuangi said.

She stated that the delegation expressed deep concern over the hazardous state of the Sairang–Kawnpui sector, which has caused frequent accidents, vehicle overturns, and traffic blockages, severely disrupting movement and daily life in the northeastern state.

Jakhar acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and told the delegation that NHIDCL had already started taking corrective measures and planned additional steps. He assured them that NHIDCL would resolve the issue as early as possible, Vanramchhuangi added.

Jakhar also said that the Mizoram PWD currently maintains the Khamrang–Kawnpui and Bilkhawthlir–Kolasib sectors on the Sairang–Vairengte route and that the department is in the process of handing them over to NHIDCL.

He explained that delays in tree-felling work have created a major obstacle to beginning construction.

Although the forest department has already granted clearance, the state forest department must carry out the actual tree-felling. NHIDCL is waiting for the department to take action, he said.

Heavy rains have badly damaged the Sairang–Kawnpui sector, making it impossible for trucks and other heavy vehicles to operate on the stretch.

NH-306, part of which is also known as NH-6, serves as Mizoram’s main supply route, connecting Aizawl with Silchar town in Assam. All supplies from other states enter Mizoram via this highway.

Recently, a truckers’ association carried out temporary repairs on the Sairang–Kawnpui stretch. However, poor road conditions still forced oil tankers and other essential goods carriers to halt operations on that stretch, which caused a fuel shortage lasting six days, from June 26 to July 1.

Earlier, PWD Minister Vanlalhlana stated that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) handed over the Sairang–Vairengte section of NH-6/306 in Kolasib district to NHIDCL in 2020.

He said NHIDCL initially refused to take full control of the entire route because Mizoram PWD had not yet completed repairs on the Khamrang–Kawnpui stretch.

However, after PWD completed the repairs last year, the state government handed over the entire highway section to NHIDCL.

Vanlalhlana also said the state government spent Rs 200 crore during 2024–25 and an additional ?111.74 crore in the current fiscal year to repair the highway’s dilapidated sections because NHIDCL did not begin the repair work on time.

According to him, MoRTH has stopped providing funds to the state government for repairing national highways.