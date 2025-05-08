Aizawl: A security mock drill was carried out in a few designated locations in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Wednesday as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill to enhance emergency preparedness and public safety mechanisms amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

The exercise was held in the area between the All India Radio (AIR) station at Tuikhuahtlang locality and the Aizawl civil hospital in Dawrpui area, a distance of about 2 km.

Air raid sirens were rung at 11 am, and a simulated air raid was held at the AIR office during which rescue teams, including personnel from Mizoram Home Guards and Civil Defence, as well as the 1st and 3rd Battalions of the Mizoram Armed Police, carried out an evacuation drill and rapid response operations.

Ambulances and fire service units also took part in it, while traffic police and NCC cadets ensured smooth movement for emergency vehicles.

Coordination efforts were monitored from a central control room at the Superintendent of Police’s office, which oversaw evacuation and rescue operations.

Aizawl district was included among 244 districts in the country where the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed to carry out a massive civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, as India launched “Operation Sindoor” against Pakistan-based terrorists.

As part of the civil defence mock drill, a five-minute power blackout was observed in Aizawl between 6:30 pm – 6:35 pm.

Apart from shutting down power, all moving vehicles on the streets halted at their respective locations and turned off their engines and lights during the five-minute exercise.