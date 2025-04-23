Mizoram: CADC approves Rs. 23,012.74 lakh budget for FY 2025–26

Aizawl: The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram approved its annual budget estimates for the financial year 2025–2026, totaling Rs 23,012.74 lakh, during the third sitting of its ongoing budget session held on Monday.

The budget was initially presented by the Chief Executive Member (CEM), Molin Kumar Chakma, on April 17, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following a general discussion on the proposals, the budget was unanimously passed by the House.

Of the total estimated outlay, Rs 22,067.40 lakh has been allocated under Normal Grant-in-Aid specifically for salary-related expenses. An additional Rs 655 lakh has been set aside for non-salary expenditures and minor developmental activities.

Village Council remuneration, covering both salary and non-salary components, has been allocated Rs 145.34 lakh. Moreover, Rs 145 lakh is anticipated to be generated through local revenue receipts.

During the session, the Council addressed four starred and five unstarred questions pertaining to various departments, with respective members providing responses.

In legislative proceedings, the House passed The CADC (Constitution, Conduct of Business Etc.) (Eighth Amendment) Rules, 2025. However, The CADC Information & Communication Technology Service (Group A and B Posts) Recruitment Rules, 2025 was referred to a Select Committee for further review and consideration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The session also saw the presentation of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Report for the year 2016–2017 by the Council Chairman. In addition, the House approved the reappropriation of the Local Receipt Fund amounting to Rs 145 lakh.

With the passage of the budget and completion of scheduled business, the session was formally prorogued.