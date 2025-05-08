Guwahati: N Zangura of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially assumed office as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in Mizoram, marking a significant shift in the council’s leadership.

Lawngtlai district’s additional deputy commissioner, David Lalrinawma, administered the oath during a ceremony held at the LADC conference hall in Lawngtlai.

Zangura stepped into the role after replacing V Zirsanga of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), who had taken office just over two months earlier on February 27. With Zangura’s induction, the BJP now holds power across all three autonomous district councils in Mizoram. In LADC specifically, the party has formed a coalition executive committee with the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Speaking after the oath-taking, Zangura pledged to prioritize public service over personal interests. He appealed for collective cooperation to ensure the success of the new executive body and promised to focus on regional development.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh appointed Zangura as the new CEM on May 2 and directed him to prove his majority within ten days. He becomes the fifth person to hold the post during the current council term, which began in December 2020.

The BJP and MNF recently formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which ousted the ZPM-led executive committee. According to BJP state president Vanlalhmuaka, the UDA commands a majority in the 25-member council, with support from 13 members, 11 from MNF, two from BJP, and one Congress member, C Lalhmuanthanga. ZPM now holds 11 seats.

Meanwhile, the Lai Students’ Association (LSA) has launched protests, demanding fresh council elections in response to ongoing political instability. LSA members have been picketing outside the LADC office and the deputy commissioner’s office since Tuesday. The association’s general secretary, Matthew Lalhumliana Fanchun, criticized the repeated leadership changes, stating that governance has suffered and development has stalled.

In response to the unrest, the district administration has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), restricting gatherings of more than five people in and around the LADC Complex and New Vengpui areas of Lawngtlai town.

Established in 1972, the LADC is one of Mizoram’s three autonomous district councils and serves the Lai tribal population by administering local governance in designated areas.