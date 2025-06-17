Aizawl: The 84th raising day of the Assam Regiment was solemnly commemorated on Monday with profound reverence, reflecting the pride and valor of the regiment’s storied legacy.

Mizoram Governor, General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) graced the occasion by laying a wreath at the War Memorial in Aizawl, offering a heartfelt tribute to the courageous soldiers of the Assam Regiment who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Representatives from the Mizoram Ex-Services League (MESL), Assam Regiment, and Assam Rifles also joined in this solemn gesture, laying wreaths to honor the fallen heroes whose bravery continues to inspire.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, a warm tea gathering and interaction session were held at the AR Ground, Aizawl, fostering camaraderie and reflection on the regiment’s remarkable contributions.

During the event, Singh extended heartfelt congratulations to the Assam Regiment, lauding their unwavering commitment and invaluable service to the nation.

He urged the regiment to carry forward their legacy of dedication and courage, inspiring future generations to uphold the values of sacrifice and honor.

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA Lt. Col Clement Lalhmingthanga (Retd.), who is also the president of MESL, commended the Assam Rifles for their meticulous organization, which ensured a dignified and memorable programme that resonated with all attendees.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Assam Rifles DIG Brigadier Pushpendar Sorayan, Padma Shri Awardee, and the president of the World War II Veterans Association, Hav. Lalbiakthanga.