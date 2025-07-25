Aizawl: Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and the Assam Rifles seized 8.63 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets in separate operations over the past two days, an official said on Friday.

The team arrested five individuals, including one Myanmar national and three non-local residents, for possessing the contraband during the same period, he added.

Peter Zohmingthanga, spokesperson for the Excise and Narcotics Department, said that department officials seized 5.5 kg of methamphetamine tablets during an operation at Tualte village in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district and arrested a local resident on Thursday.

In a separate operation on the same day, the department, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, seized 1.9 kg of methamphetamine tablets from the possession of two residents of Assam and one from Tripura at Aizawl’s Tuikhuahtlang locality.

In another seizure, the Excise Department and Assam Rifles seized 1.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets and arrested a Myanmar national during a joint operation at Zote village in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, Peter said.

Authorities booked the five accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and produced them before the magistrates of their respective districts, he added.