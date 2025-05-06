Mizoram 12th result 2025 released: Direct link to check MBSE HSSLC results

Guwahati: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the results of the 2025 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination.

Students can now check their scores on the official website, mbse.edu.in, using the provided result link.

This year, 12,281 students registered, and 12,105 appeared for the exams: 8,658 from the Arts stream, 2,798 from Science, and 649 from Commerce.

To check results, students need to:

Visit mbse.edu.in.

Click on the ‘MBSE HSSLC Exam Result 2025’ link under the Notifications section.

Enter their roll number and registration number (without the year) on the login page.

Submit the details to view and download their result.

In terms of performance, the overall pass percentage stands at 81.10%. The Science stream leads with 85.63%, followed by Arts at 81.13% and Commerce at 74.42%.

A total of 701 students earned distinction. Meanwhile, 3,250 students passed in the first division, 3,970 in the second division, and 1,896 in the third division.

All three toppers this year are female.

In the Arts stream, Lalrammawii Tochhawng from Mount Carmel School, Aizawl, secured the top spot with 471/500 marks. The Science topper is Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, scoring 477/500. The Commerce stream was led by Kristin Laldinpuii Ralte of Oikos Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, with 470/500 marks.