Aizawl: Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department seized 10.1 kilograms (10,100 tablets) of methamphetamine and arrested two individuals in Champhai district near the Myanmar border, the department said on Monday.

Department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said the seizure took place on Saturday.

One accused, identified as Lunminlalzo (34), a resident of Churachandpur in Manipur, was arrested at the spot for possession of the contraband.

Following further investigation, another person, identified as Christy Hmingthanzami (19), a resident of Vengthar locality in Champhai, was arrested on Sunday at Maubawk village for her alleged role in the trafficking of the meth tablets.

A vehicle used in transporting the drugs was also seized.

Zohmingthanga said the seized drugs were being smuggled for sale outside the state. Both individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and were produced before the Champhai district court on Sunday.

He added that the Excise and Narcotics Department has intensified its anti-drug operations and is currently conducting raids in Aizawl and other district headquarters.

As part of these operations, several individuals identified as drug users have been rounded up. Some were counselled and sent to rehabilitation centres with parental consent, while others were assigned community service as directed by the court.

A number of individuals were admitted to the Hulhliap Short Stay Centre, a detoxification facility run by the government in collaboration with churches and civil society organisations at Neihbawi near Aizawl.