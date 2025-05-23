Guwahati: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mizoram Tourism Department next week to promote sustainable tourism and improve travel connectivity in the Northeast.

The agreement aims to position Mizoram as a premier destination for eco-tourists and culture seekers from India and abroad.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lalsawmliana Hmar, IRCTC’s tourism officer, confirmed the partnership and stated its role in elevating Mizoram’s tourism profile.

“This collaboration will highlight Mizoram’s natural beauty and rich cultural traditions, making it more accessible to both domestic and international travelers,” he said.

Under the agreement, IRCTC will lead promotional campaigns to showcase Mizoram’s attractions and will design customized travel packages for tourists.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These offerings will include outbound travel options for Mizoram residents, covering destinations such as Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and parts of Europe.

IRCTC also plans to expand its religious tourism initiatives. It has already conducted a pilot Christian pilgrimage tour for pastors from Mizoram, visiting places of biblical importance like Corinth, Thessaloniki, Athens, and Patmos in Greece, as well as Rome in Italy.

Based on the success of this initial trip, IRCTC intends to organize similar group pilgrimages in the future.

“This initiative supports our broader mission of encouraging inclusive and spiritual tourism, particularly for communities in the Northeast,” Hmar added.

As a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, IRCTC has offered tourism, catering, and ticketing services since its inception in 1999.

Its new collaboration with Mizoram Tourism is expected to unlock fresh opportunities for the region’s economy while maintaining respect for its ecological and cultural integrity.

The partnership marks a significant step toward transforming Mizoram into a vibrant travel hub rooted in sustainability and inclusive growth.