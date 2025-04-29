Aizawl: Three members of a family tragically died and one was injured after a heavy rock fell on a moving car near Aizawl in Mizoram, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in the Pukpui area around 3.30 pm on Monday when the victims were returning to Aizawl from Lengpui airport about 35 km from the state capital, he said.

A couple and their daughter died on the spot, and their son, who drove the car, sustained injuries, he said.

The police officer said that the couple, along with their son, had gone to the airport to pick up their daughter, who returned from outside the state.

The heavy rock, which fell from a cliff above the road, severely damaged the car. The bodies were later recovered from the debris by police and local volunteers, he said.

Their bodies were brought to their home in Aizawl’s Falkland neighbourhood in the evening, the police officer said.