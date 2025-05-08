Aizawl: BJP’s N. Zangura was sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in Mizoram on Thursday, amidst student protests.

Zangura replaces Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader V. Zirsanga, who had assumed the CEM position on February 27.

Lawngtlai district Additional Deputy Commissioner David Lalrinawma administered the oath of office at the LADC conference hall in Lawngtlai.

This swearing-in places the BJP in power across all three Autonomous District Councils in Mizoram. In the LADC, the BJP has formed a coalition executive committee with its NDA partner, the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Following his oath, Zangura pledged that the BJP-MNF coalition would prioritize public service over personal interests and called for collective support. Governor Vijay Kumar Singh appointed Zangura as CEM on May 2, requiring him to secure a vote of confidence within 10 days. The appointment was effective from April 30.

Zangura is the fifth CEM in the current LADC term, which began in December 2020.

The BJP and MNF formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), ousting the ZPM’s two-month-old executive committee led by Zirsanga.

The UDA claims support from 13 members (BJP-2, MNF-11) in the 25-member council. Congress’s lone member, C. Lalhmuanthanga, also supports the UDA, according to the state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka. The ZPM now holds 11 seats.

On Wednesday, the Governor declared Zirsanga’s February 24 appointment as CEM and the council’s 2025-2026 budget, passed on February 22, as null and void.

Meanwhile, the Lai Students’ Association (LSA), the largest student body in Lawngtlai district, announced it would intensify its protests demanding the dissolution of the council and fresh elections.

The LSA has been picketing outside LADC and DC offices since Tuesday, preventing members and officials from entering.

LSA General Secretary Matthew Lalhumliana Fanchun stated that the LADC has witnessed at least five changes in executive committees during the current term, crippling governance and hindering development.

He described the frequent power struggles as disrespectful to the people. The LSA was scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday to decide its future actions.

The Lawngtlai district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people in the LADC complex and New Vengpui areas of Lawngtlai town.

Established in 1972 for the Lai tribal people, the LADC is one of three ADCs in southern Mizoram, with its headquarters in Lawngtlai. It comprises 25 elected and 4 nominated members.

In the December 2020 LADC elections, the MNF secured a majority with 20 seats, while BJP and Congress won one each, and three independent candidates were elected.

Zangura’s induction marks the fifth change in leadership during the current term.