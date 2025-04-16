Guwahati: The remarkable pass rate in this year’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations has triggered an urgent challenge for the Meghalaya government in managing the sudden influx of students seeking admission to Class XI.

A total of 55,475 students successfully cleared the SSLC exams this year, exceeding the state’s current Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) seat availability, which stands at 51,000. This shortfall prompted immediate action from local authorities.

On April 14, officials from the East Khasi Hills district administration held a meeting with principals and heads of institutions that offer Plus Two (HSSLC) programs. During the session, district officials urged schools to increase their intake capacity while maintaining educational standards.

Responding to the appeal, many institutions agreed to expand their student intake. Consequently, the total seat availability across 162 Higher Secondary Schools in East Khasi Hills has risen to 23,386.

Authorities have published the list of revised seat capacities on the district’s official website: https://eastkhasihills.gov.in, ensuring transparency and access for students and parents planning admissions.

