Guwahati: The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, the victim in a recent high-profile murder case, has issued a public apology to the Meghalaya government, expressing regret that the incident has “tarnished” the state’s image.

The family also lauded the Meghalaya Police for their swift action in solving the case.

Sachin Raghuvanshi, Raja’s brother, specifically addressed the media, stating, “I apologize to the Meghalaya government because one Sonam Raghuvanshi tarnished Meghalaya’s image.”

He acknowledged the efficiency of the Meghalaya Police, stating that they “solved this case in 17 days.”

Furthermore, Sachin Raghuvanshi extended his gratitude to the state government, citing their support: “I want to thank the Meghalaya government for standing with us. The Meghalaya govt cares for its tourists.”

He also reiterated the family’s demand for strict action against those responsible for his brother’s murder.