Meghalaya murder

Guwahati: Meghalaya Police SIT has recovered crucial evidence in Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, including jewelry along with Sonam’s laptop and a pen drive, from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police sources, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Meghalaya Police, conducting its probe in Madhya Pradesh, unearthed the items at the house of the in-laws of Shilom James, an Indore-based property dealer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meghalaya police SIT arrested Silom James, who had rented a flat in Indore to Vishal Singh Chauhan, one of three men allegedly involved in Raja’s murder earlier, on suspicion of tampering with evidence and hiding incriminating material.

Chauhan reportedly moved into the flat after returning from Meghalaya following the murder. The flat owner, Lokendra Tomar, and the security guard, Balveer, also face arrest for evidence tampering.

During interrogation, James admitted to moving the items to his in-laws’ house in Ratlam. The SIT’s suspicion proved true when they located the jewelry, along with cash and other incriminating documents, at the Ratlam residence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The SIT, led by SI Anthony Khongsit and SI Karan Pachua, was assisted by officers and men from Alkapuri police station, East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Vivek Syiem said in a statement.

Police added that they believe Sonam, the primary accused, stayed in the Indore flat rented by James between May 26 and June 8 before her surrender.

Later, Sonam and three other men allegedly killed Raja Raghuvanshi while the couple was on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The investigation began as a missing persons probe after family members lost contact with them.

Notably, the case escalated to a murder inquiry when the authorities of Meghalaya discovered Raja’s body in a gorge on June 2. A preliminary autopsy revealed he suffered two blows to the head.