Shillong: Nearly two months after Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was brutally murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, his grieving family held a puja at the site where his body was found.

The ceremony, marked by emotional tributes and calls for justice, took place on Thursday at a secluded parking area near Weisawdong Falls in East Khasi Hills district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Raja’s mutilated body was recovered in late May, days after he and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi went missing while vacationing in Shillong.

What began as a missing persons case quickly turned into a murder investigation that shocked the nation. Police later alleged that Sonam, with whom Raja had tied the knot on May 11, conspired with her lover and three others to kill him during their honeymoon.

“We wanted to stand where our Raja breathed his last,” said his elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi, who led the family’s emotional pilgrimage to the crime scene. “No family should have to endure this, but this ritual was important for us to begin healing. We demand swift justice. Those who conspired and murdered our Raja must not walk free.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the police investigation, Raja and Sonam were reported missing on May 23. Days later, Raja’s body was found dumped in a gorge in Sohra (Cherrapunji). Sonam was later located at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

The probe revealed that the murder was allegedly orchestrated by Sonam, who was reportedly in an affair with Raj Kushwaha. The couple, along with Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi—all from Indore—allegedly planned and executed the killing.

All five accused have since been arrested and are currently in judicial custody.