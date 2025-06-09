Guwahati: The Meghalaya Police on Monday confirmed that Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in the state, allegedly at the behest of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) L R Bishnoi (updated name: I Nongrang) revealed that Sonam surrendered to the police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and has since been taken into custody.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“She surrendered at Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh and was formally arrested,” the DGP said.

In a coordinated operation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) also apprehended three other accused—one from Uttar Pradesh and two from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The arrested men reportedly confessed to being hired by Sonam to carry out the killing of her husband.

“The operation is still underway in Madhya Pradesh to apprehend other individuals believed to be involved in the conspiracy,” added Nongrang.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the police for their quick and effective investigation.

Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 9, 2025

“Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya Police in the Raja murder case. Three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, the woman has surrendered, and the operation is still on to catch one more accused. Well done,” Sangma wrote on X (formerly Twitter).