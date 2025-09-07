Shillong: In a significant medical advancement for the region, surgeons at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) have successfully performed an innovative and technically demanding “scarless” thyroidectomy.

This procedure, known as Endoscopic Thyroidectomy or Remote Access Thyroidectomy, offers patients a cosmetic alternative to traditional open surgery.

The pioneering surgery was performed on a young woman diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Unlike conventional methods that require a visible incision on the neck, the NEIGRIHMS team utilized instruments typically used for laparoscopic surgery.

These instruments were inserted through small incisions in the patient’s armpit and chest, allowing them to access and remove the cancerous part of the thyroid gland without any scarring on the neck.

Dr. Caleb Harris, Additional Professor of Surgical Oncology, led the surgical team. “We were able to remove half of the patient’s thyroid gland, which contained the cancerous tumor,” Dr. Harris stated.

He noted the patient’s swift recovery, as she was discharged just one day after the procedure.

The Medical Superintendent of NEIGRIHMS, Dr. Suvamoy Chakraborty, highlighted the importance of this type of surgery for improving the quality of life for thyroid cancer patients.

“With improved outcomes for thyroid cancer, there is a focus on better quality of life,” he said. “Such a surgery, without a scar on the neck, enables more young people to come forward for treatment.”

Dr. Nalin Mehta, the Director of NEIGRIHMS, praised the surgical team for their accomplishment in a procedure that is highly complex.

He also revealed that the institute is preparing to acquire a surgical robot. This advanced technology will further enhance the hospital’s capability to perform intricate and complex surgeries with greater safety and precision.

The success of the procedure was also attributed to the Anaesthesiology department, led by Dr. Nari Lyngdoh.

“Such procedures need special attention to the anaesthesia techniques,” Dr. Lyngdoh commented, assuring that the department is fully equipped to provide the necessary support for advanced surgical procedures.