Guwahati: The North Eastern Council (NEC) disbursed Rs 4.94 crore to the Meghalaya government last month to bolster development across several key sectors.

In a statement issued on Friday, the NEC announced that the funding aimed to support a broad spectrum of areas, including tourism, industry, agriculture, transport, communication, science and technology, human resource development, irrigation, flood control, water resource management, and the preservation of culture and heritage.

Reaffirming its commitment to timely financial support, the NEC emphasized that these allocations are critical to ensuring efficient execution and timely completion of development initiatives across the Northeastern Region.

Among the specific initiatives funded, the NEC released Rs 1.52 crore for an integrated piggery-cum-fish farming project targeting villages in the Umling and Jirang C&RD blocks of Ri-Bhoi district. Another Rs 33.97 lakh went toward a project promoting organic turmeric cultivation in the same district, using scientific methods to enhance productivity and secure organic certification.

To improve educational infrastructure, the NEC provided Rs 62.90 lakh for constructing a boys’ hostel and school building in 3 Khongong, located in Wapung village, East Jaintia Hills. It also sanctioned Rs 1.19 crore to implement three Plans of Action (PoA101, PoA105, PoA110) for Tripura under the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC).

Additionally, the Council allocated ?17.70 lakh to facilitate Gati Shakti-based spatial planning and location analysis through geospatial technology for all eight Northeastern states.

For the advancement of hydroelectric power projects, the NEC allocated Rs 51.90 lakh to carry out surveys and investigations for the Myntdu-Leshka Stage-II Hydroelectric Project (3×70 MW) in East and West Jaintia Hills. It also sanctioned Rs 1.82 lakh and Rs 28.80 lakh, respectively, for preliminary works related to the Selim (2×85 MW) and Mawblei (140 MW) HEPs in West Jaintia and West Khasi Hills.

Further allocations included ?11.16 lakh for the execution of three NESAC-backed action plans in Sikkim, and Rs 5.59 lakh for ten similar projects in Nagaland.

To promote regional trade and economic collaboration, the NEC also released Rs 8 lakh for organizing the 7th Act East Business Show in Shillong.