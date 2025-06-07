Guwahati: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the disappearance of an Indore-based woman in Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a public statement, stated that he has already discussed the grave matter with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

He added that police officials from Madhya Pradesh are in constant communication with their counterparts in the North-Eastern state.

Notably, the missing woman, identified as Sonam Raghuvanshi (25), disappeared along with her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi (29), on May 23. The couple, who were on their honeymoon, went missing hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district.

Tragically, on June 2, authorities discovered Raja Raghuvanshi’s body in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area, approximately 20 kilometers from the homestay. The Meghalaya police have since registered a murder case following the discovery of Raja’s body. However, they have yet to find any clues regarding Sonam’s whereabouts.

Further CM Yadav on his official social media handle X affirmed, “Madhya Pradesh stands firmly with the family of Smt Sonam Raghuvanshi in this hour of crisis.”

He further elaborated on his efforts, stating, “I have discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Senior police officials from Madhya Pradesh are in constant touch with authorities in Meghalaya. I have requested Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the incident.”

The Chief Minister assured that all possible efforts are being made to ensure the safe return of Sonam Raghuvanshi.