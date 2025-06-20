Guwahati: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) of Meghalaya has suspended Professor Nirmalendu Saha after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held him in custody for 48 hours.

The university’s Public Relations Officer confirmed the suspension on Friday, citing institutional rules that mandate such action when any faculty member remains in investigative custody for more than two days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Professor Saha, who serves as both Dean of the School of Life Sciences and Professor of Zoology, was arrested on June 12 during a CBI sting operation conducted at the Guwahati University Guest House.

According to the CBI, officials caught him accepting a bribe of Rs 3.43 lakh in connection with a scheme involving supply contracts worth significantly more.

Investigators acted on credible intelligence suggesting corruption in the procurement of scientific equipment and laboratory supplies.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They alleged that Professor Saha collaborated with Pranjal Sharma, a Guwahati-based businessman, to manipulate contract awards in exchange for personal gain.

The CBI stated that Sharma and Saha, along with unidentified individuals, conspired to secure favorable supply orders by offering illegal payments.

The scheme allegedly ensured that Saha received kickbacks in return for approving contracts and facilitating payments.

Authorities arrested both men during a pre-arranged trap operation that captured the exchange of bribe money.

Sharma, who runs a supply firm in Beltola, Guwahati, reportedly obtained contracts through this illicit arrangement.

Following the arrests, investigators presented the suspects before a local court in Guwahati. The probe has since widened, with CBI officials searching several properties to uncover more evidence.

Raids at two locations yielded documents believed to expose the broader network behind the scam.

A third location remains under investigation as authorities attempt to trace other individuals linked to the operation and assess the total value of contracts involved.

The university issued the suspension after receiving official notice of Saha’s extended detention, in line with standard disciplinary procedures.

The CBI continues to pursue the case, working to uncover the full extent of the corruption and to bring any additional parties to justice.