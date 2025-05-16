Guwahati: The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) has formally requested the Governor of Manipur to initiate an independent inquiry into the death of Abiel Salchiana Ch. Marak, a nursing student from Meghalaya, whom authorities found dead in her hostel room at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, on May 14, 2025.

Notably, RIMS authority found Abiel, a 4th-semester B.Sc nursing student from the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, deceased in her RIMS Imphal hostel room.

The MPYC, in a letter to the Manipur Governor, expressed profound sorrow and raised serious concerns regarding the safety and welfare of students from tribal and minority communities studying outside their home states.

The youth body asserted the need for transparency and swift action to address allegations of harassment, discrimination, and potential institutional negligence that may have contributed to Abiel’s death.

They also voiced their support for the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) in their pursuit of truth and justice.

The MPYC President, Timjim K. Momin, in the letter, urged the Governor to ensure an “independent, impartial, and time-bound inquiry” into the circumstances surrounding Abiel’s death.

Furthermore, the MPYC called for the implementation of robust protective and welfare measures for students from other states, particularly those from marginalized communities, studying in Manipur.