Guwahati: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in an attack by suspected cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Khasimara river in the early hours of July 12. According to an FIR filed with Meghalaya Police, BSF troops detected suspicious movement involving 30 to 40 cattle and approximately 20 individuals on the Bangladeshi side of the border.

When BSF personnel challenged them, the group—allegedly aided by another 40 to 50 individuals from across the border—attempted to forcefully cross into Indian territory and began hurling stones at the security personnel.

During the ensuing confrontation, two BSF jawans sustained injuries. In response, BSF troops fired several warning shots and blank rounds in an effort to disperse the crowd.

The attackers eventually fled, and the BSF recovered 13 cattle from the site.

A statement from the BSF said that the situation was brought under control and that further investigation is currently underway.