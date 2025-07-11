Shillong: The Meghalaya Police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in East Khasi Hills district for allegedly entering India without valid documents.

Two Indian nationals, suspected of facilitating their illegal entry, were also taken into custody.

Based on a tip-off, the joint team intercepted a Guwahati-bound vehicle on the Mawlai bypass near Shillong. All four occupants of the vehicle were detained for questioning.

“During interrogation, two of the individuals failed to produce valid travel documents. They were identified as Bangladeshi nationals. The other two admitted to having assisted them in crossing the international border illegally. The group was en route to Guwahati,” a senior police official said.

A BSF spokesperson said the operation reflected the alertness and coordination between the BSF Meghalaya Frontier and the state police in preventing infiltration and curbing transborder crimes along the India-Bangladesh border.

According to data provided by BSF Meghalaya Frontier, 78 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended in the first quarter of 2025 during various operations targeting illegal cross-border movement.