Meghalaya to host two-day Strawberry Festival on May 2-3

Guwahati: Meghalaya will host a two-day Strawberry Festival on May 2nd and 3rd, aiming to promote agro-tourism and uplift rural livelihoods across the state.

The Meghalayan Age Limited in collaboration with the Departments of Tourism and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Meghalaya, will organize the event with a blend of cultural and recreational activities centered around the popular fruit.

According to an official from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Meghalaya, the festival will unfold simultaneously across three key strawberry-growing regions Syntung in East Khasi Hills, Sohliya in Ri-Bhoi district, and Darechigre in West Garo Hills.

These locations have witnessed significant growth in strawberry cultivation in recent years, making them ideal venues for showcasing the fruit’s potential, the official stated.

He asserted that the visitors will have the unique opportunity to engage in “pick-your-own” strawberry experiences directly from the fields, offering an immersive connection with rural life.

The festival grounds will also feature stalls brimming with delectable strawberry-based products, including wines, jams, ice creams, and traditional cakes, he noted.

He further noted that the festival will host workshops teaching attendees the art of making jams and baking treats using locally grown strawberries.

A major highlight of the event will be live musical performances by talented local artists, facilitated by the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project. Cultural events will further showcase the rich and vibrant heritage of the state.

The official affirmed that the festival will offer activities like cycling and trekking through strawberry farms, alongside unique glamping setups allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Meghalaya.

He added that the festival will also integrate learning sessions on traditional winemaking, local beverages, and organic farming methods into the experience.

Notably, this initiative builds upon the Meghalaya government’s efforts in 2023 to enhance strawberry cultivation through the distribution of saplings and planting materials.

Data from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare reveals a positive trend, with the state producing approximately 1,220 metric tonnes of strawberries in 2024, a notable increase from the 1,196 metric tonnes produced in 2023.