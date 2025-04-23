Guwahati: Over 4,400 trees to fell in Meghalaya’s reserved and deemed forest areas to make way for a critical road widening project in the Garo Hills.

This development has sparked environmental concerns due to the region’s rich biodiversity.

According to a report reviewed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, its advisory committee has cleared the diversion of 34.88 hectares of forest land in East and North Garo Hills districts.

This clearance paves the way for the expansion of National Highway 127B under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The stretch of road, connecting Darugiri, Songsak, and Williamnagar junction, forms a key corridor that links Shillong with the eastern parts of Garo Hills, bypassing the congested route through Guwahati.

Forest officers from both East and North Garo Hills informed the ministry’s committee that the project area supports various species such as barking deer, leopard cats, wild boars, monitor lizards, Malayan giant squirrels, jungle fowl, and more.

However, the Meghalaya Forest Department reported that no wildlife sanctuaries, archaeological sites, heritage landmarks, or defense installations lie within a 10 km radius of the proposed development.

Officials stated that no viable alternative route exists that would avoid the Darugiri, Songsak, and Rongrengiri Reserved Forests, making the current path unavoidable for the highway expansion.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) will upgrade and widen a 36.635 km section of NH-127B, from Darugiri to Williamnagar, into two lanes with paved shoulders, executing the project under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model.

The project will require the removal of exactly 4,444 trees, of which 1,478 have a girth under 60 cm, while 2,966 exceed that measurement. The ministry has classified the project site as Eco Class-I, identifying it as a “Very Dense Forest”.

In response, the government has proposed compensatory afforestation over 34.88 hectares of non-forest land in Dagal Bolmedangh village under Dambo Rongjeng Block.

The Meghalaya government has backed the project, citing major benefits for the region. Officials say the improved highway will reduce travel time from Shillong to Williamnagar, boost tourism, support local industry, and enhance the transportation of agricultural produce.

State representatives stated that the upgraded road will bring much-needed development to remote regions of the Garo Hills.