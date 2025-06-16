Shillong: The Directorate of Educational Research & Training (DERT), Meghalaya, on Monday released the results for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2025.

Candidates who appeared for either Paper-I (Lower Primary) or Paper-II (Upper Primary) can now access their scores on the official website, megeeducation.gov.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The MTET 2025 examination, conducted on April 25, 2025, serves as a crucial step for aspiring teachers seeking employment in elementary and upper primary schools across Meghalaya.

How to Check Your MTET 2025 Result:

Visit the official website: megeeducation.gov.in. Locate and click on the “MTET Result 2025” link on the homepage. Enter your roll number/registration details and date of birth. Submit the details to view your result. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

What’s Next for Qualified Candidates?

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Successful candidates in MTET 2025 will be issued an eligibility certificate. This certificate is essential for applying for teaching positions in both public and private schools throughout Meghalaya, serving as proof of meeting the teaching eligibility requirements set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Next Steps for Qualified Candidates:

Begin applying for teaching positions in schools across Meghalaya.

Safeguard your MTET certificate and scorecard for document verification processes.

Stay updated on recruitment announcements from the Meghalaya Education Department.

Guidance for Non-Qualifying Candidates:

Review your scorecard carefully to identify areas needing improvement.

Formulate enhanced strategies for the upcoming MTET examination cycle.

MTET 2025 Qualifying Marks:

As per NCTE guidelines, the minimum qualifying marks for the MTET 2025 are:

General Category: 60% (90 out of 150 marks)

Details on the MTET 2025 Scorecard:

The MTET 2025 scorecard will include the following information:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Paper attempted (Paper-I / Paper-II)

Section-wise marks obtained

Overall score

Signature and stamp of the issuing authority.