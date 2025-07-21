Shillong: Several pressure groups and local stakeholders of Meghalaya have voiced firm resistance against any move by the Hima Mylliem to alter or distribute land within the Law Mawpat forest, which the KHADC officially designated as a “Law Adong” (protected forest) in 2014.

According to a report by The Shillong Times, Biangbor L Paliar, president of the KSU Mawlai Circle, reaffirmed the union’s support for the Meghalaya Town Dorbar (MTD) in preserving the forest, earlier known as Law Syiem, as a safeguarded natural area. Paliar criticised the actions of the Myntris of Hima Mylliem for allocating land inside the protected forest and stressed the urgency of conserving the region’s remaining green spaces.

“Unchecked deforestation has already devastated many forested areas,” Paliar said. “We cannot allow Law Adong to face the same destruction due to poor decisions.”

He also highlighted the forest’s critical role in protecting the Umsohlang reservoir, a vital water source for Mawlai and other nearby areas. Any land redistribution, he warned, could threaten the region’s water security.

Dundee Cliff Khongsit, president of the FKJGP, echoed these concerns, reaffirming the group’s opposition to any activities that could damage the forest. “We fully supported the MTD’s efforts and remain committed to defending Law Adong. It is unacceptable for anyone to tamper with a resource so vital to multiple communities,” he said.

Khongsit acknowledged that the Hima Mylliem had already granted land for community use, such as churches and graveyards, but clarified that the FKJGP will oppose any future allotments. “We draw the line here. The authorities must stop handing out land inside this protected area,” he added firmly.

Judah Wahlang, Rangbah Shnong of Mawpat, commended the KHADC, particularly under the leadership of former CEM Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, for initiating the protection status of Law Mawpat. Wahlang argued that Hima Mylliem lacks any legal or moral authority to distribute land, be it for religious, recreational, or communal infrastructure, within the designated Law Adong.

He urged communities such as Mawlai, Mawpat, and Pynthorumkhrah to take a united stand in safeguarding the forest from further encroachment.

Social activist Toki Blah also joined the growing chorus of opposition. He described the forest as community-owned land that plays an essential ecological role, particularly as Shillong expands under the Smart City initiative. Blah condemned the alleged attempts by Hima Mylliem and certain MLAs to commercialize the area, calling such actions “daylight robbery.”

“If we punish petty thieves for stealing phones, those in positions of power who exploit community resources must face even greater scrutiny,” Blah argued. He urged the High Court of Meghalaya to initiate suo motu proceedings into the alleged illegal land sales within the protected forest.

Blah called for collective resistance to ensure that public representatives and officials are held accountable. “We must send a clear message: community resources are not for sale,” he declared.