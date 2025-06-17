Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) plans to reconstruct the crime scene linked to Raja Raghuvanshi’s alleged murder near the Weisawdong Falls parking lot in Sohra on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials intend to carry out the reenactment in the presence of key suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with the three men accused of carrying out the crime, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.

Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang confirmed that investigators are working toward filing the charge sheet within the legal timeframe. She described the investigation as “progressing steadily” and emphasized that the team continues to piece together the full narrative.

When questioned about the possible motive, DGP Nongrang expressed skepticism about the version provided by the primary accused. “It’s hard to believe that someone could harbor such intense resentment that they would orchestrate a murder just days after getting married,” she said. “We suspect there might be more behind the act.”

Although investigators initially believed a love triangle might explain the killing, Nongrang said that theory alone doesn’t fully account for the crime’s severity. She noted that the team is still interrogating the suspects and aims to clarify each individual’s role while assembling a detailed timeline of events.

“We’re finding contradictions in their statements,” Nongrang stated. “Our team is working to cross-check and resolve these inconsistencies. Many aspects of the case are coming together, and we’re confident about the strength of the evidence we’ve collected so far.”

She also mentioned that police may seek extended custody once the initial eight-day remand ends. “I’m confident our investigating officer can present a strong case for further custody,” she added.

According to investigators, Sonam informed the team about the location of Raja’s missing jewellery, prompting plans to verify her claims during the next phase of the probe.

On a broader note, the DGP pointed out that Sohra continues to be one of Meghalaya’s safest regions, with virtually no history of violent crime. “This is the first murder reported in decades in this area. When the family first reported the incident involving the couple from Indore, it seemed highly unusual given Sohra’s peaceful reputation,” she said.

She also highlighted the general non-violent disposition of the local Khasi and Garo communities.

Meanwhile, a video recorded by a tourist and shared on Instagram has gone viral, showing Sonam and Raja walking together near Nongriat, possibly just hours before his death. In the footage, Sonam appears in black trousers and a white long-sleeved shirt, similar to the one later found at the crime scene, walking slightly ahead of Raja.