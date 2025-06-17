Guwahati: Shillong Traffic Police have launched an enforcement drive to identify and penalize individuals illegally renting out private two-wheelers and four-wheelers for commercial use in violation of Meghalaya’s transport regulations.

Following a public notice issued by Transport Commissioner David D. Sangma on June 13, officials have begun conducting checks at strategic locations across the city. Sangma clearly stated that Meghalaya has not approved any schemes allowing individuals or organisations to operate rent-a-bike or rent-a-cab services. Therefore, such activities remain strictly prohibited.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Kamakhya Prasad confirmed the operation during a press briefing on Monday. “We have started inspecting areas where illegal private vehicle rentals are reportedly taking place. Our personnel are specifically checking for individuals renting out private two-wheelers without authorisation,” he said.

This intensified scrutiny comes amid growing public concern. The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), Shillong City chapter, has questioned the state government’s inaction despite repeated complaints. General secretary Balajied Jyrwa expressed frustration that illegal rentals continue despite clear bans. “We have submitted multiple memorandums to the state government and the KHADC, but authorities have taken no visible action,” he said.

Jyrwa warned that HITO would carry out independent checks to expose those operating unlicensed rental services. He also highlighted the safety risks posed to both residents and tourists when unregulated vehicles operate without oversight.

The urgency of enforcement gained momentum after police discovered that Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore man recently murdered in Sohra, and others involved in the case had rented private two-wheelers in Shillong to travel to the crime scene. The revelation raised concerns about the availability and unchecked use of such services in tourist areas.

In response, Shillong Traffic Police have extended their crackdown to cover private vehicles unlawfully operating as tourist taxis. “We have instructed our teams to check for private cars being used as commercial tourist vehicles,” SP Prasad confirmed. He added that traffic police are actively monitoring key points including Mawlai, Umiam Viewpoint (Mawiong Rim), and MES Junction.

Prasad warned that authorities will impose strict penalties on any individual found violating the transport guidelines. “Private vehicles operating as taxis without the required permits will face immediate legal action,” he said.

The operation marks a significant step by Shillong authorities to curb unregulated transport services and improve road safety for both locals and visitors.