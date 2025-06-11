Guwahati: A Sessions Court in Shillong on Wednesday granted Meghalaya Police an eight-day custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and four other accused in connection with the brutal murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra last month.

Police stated that the court’s decision followed a day-long wait due to extensive paperwork and other necessary formalities.

The authorities produced all five individuals before the Court of the District and Sessions Judge in Shillong earlier today.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, confirmed that the court, after an hour-long hearing, remanded the accused to 8 days of police custody.

“Thorough interrogation will start after some time, and we will confirm a lot of facts. We have adequate evidence against all the accused in the seven days (since the recovery of Raja’s body on June 2). More evidence will come out after their thorough interrogation,” Syiem said.

Syiem added that police will conduct the crucial reconstruction of the crime scene at the parking lot of Wai Sawdong Falls, after they finalize the accused’s examinations and record their statements.

The Meghalaya police brought Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the recent Meghalaya murder case, to Shillong late on Tuesday. Her arrival follows a three-day transit remand granted by a Ghazipur court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Meanwhile, police brought the four other individuals accused in the case — Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Thakur — from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. They arrived in Guwahati early on Wednesday morning, and the authorities transported them to Shillong by road.

Police sources had previously revealed that all five have confessed to their involvement in the brutal killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam’s husband.

While the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, initially sought a 10-day police custody, the granted 8-day remand will now allow for intensive interrogation.