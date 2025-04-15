Guwahati: Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Transport, Sniawbhalang Dhar, announced on Monday that work on the long-awaited expansion of Shillong Airport will commence shortly. The project aims to enable the landing of larger aircraft by next year.

Speaking to reporters, Dhar shared, “We have some good news— the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already floated the tender for the expansion of Shillong Airport. If all goes as planned, we expect bigger aircraft to start operating by 2026.”

Dhar confirmed that the government has not encountered any obstacles so far. “The tender process is underway, and we’re set to begin work soon,” he said. He added that the land acquisition process is nearing completion, with compensation payments set to be released shortly. “Everything is falling into place, which is why AAI could proceed with the tender,” he explained.

The AAI officially issued the tender notice on April 5, marking a significant step forward for the project. This development follows persistent efforts by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who has prioritized improved air connectivity for the state.

The Airports Authority of India will extend the airport runway by 571 meters as part of the expansion, increasing its total length to 2,400 meters.

This enhancement will allow the airport to accommodate A-320 aircraft, a crucial upgrade to handle larger flights. The project will also involve the expansion of the terminal building and apron, along with other essential infrastructure improvements.

The estimated cost of the project stands at Rs 119.44 crore, with an 18-month timeline for completion, including a three-month buffer for monsoon-related delays.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma welcomed the development, calling it a milestone for the state. “The release of the tender for the Shillong Airport expansion reflects our sustained efforts over the years. Enhanced air connectivity is more than just a convenience—it has the power to transform lives, fuel tourism, attract investments, and generate new opportunities for our youth,” Sangma said.

Sangma has consistently raised the issue of the airport’s expansion with central authorities, pushing for fast-tracked approvals.

The Meghalaya government considers the project a key element in its broader vision to establish the state as a prime destination for tourism and investment in India.

The AAI submitted its draft master plan in August 2024, and the government has already moved forward with acquiring the 22 additional acres required for the project.

The upgraded airport will significantly boost Shillong’s connectivity with major Indian cities once completed, opening the door to greater economic and tourism potential for the state.