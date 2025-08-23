Shillong: Meghalaya is transitioning from an “aspirer state” to a “fast-mover state,” with notable progress in agriculture, health, education, and infrastructure through centrally sponsored schemes, a senior official said on Friday.

Meghalaya Information and Public Relations Commissioner Vijay Kumar Mantri highlighted the state’s achievements, including 74 per cent coverage under PM-Kisan, over five lakh beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat and PM-JAY, expansion of PM Poshan to more than 7,700 schools, and significant progress under Jal Jeevan Mission, which had zero household coverage seven years ago.

“Synergy between the state and the Centre is vital. We have set 2032, when Meghalaya turns 60, as the milestone year to strengthen connectivity, water, power, internet, housing, health, nutrition, and education,” Mantri said while addressing Vartalap, a workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Governor C. H. Vijayashankar, who attended the event, underlined that effective implementation and citizen awareness were key to the success of welfare schemes.

“The Union government has placed particular emphasis on the Northeast, and Meghalaya is receiving due attention in agriculture, horticulture, and infrastructure. Media has a vital role in ensuring that people know about these benefits,” he said.

Information and Public Relations Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh described Vartalap as a crucial dialogue platform, cautioning against misinformation.

“Meghalaya has shown strong performance in health and agriculture, but challenges remain, and the media must bridge the gaps. AI is powerful but dangerous if misused,” she noted.

Additional Director General of PIB-NEZ, Kripa Shankar Yadav, said the workshop discussed centrally sponsored schemes, artificial intelligence, and media law and ethics, aimed at benefiting journalists and students.

NEHU Registrar S. K. Dixit also stressed that media freedom comes with responsibility, calling for a review of Indian media laws in light of emerging technologies.