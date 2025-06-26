Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police on Wednesday recovered a country-made pistol, two magazines, and two .32 caliber rounds from a stream in Indore, as part of its ongoing probe into Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder.

The SIT recovered the item based on leads provided by apprehended property dealer Silome James.

As part of its ongoing probe into the murder, the Meghalaya Police SIT recently apprehended property dealer Silome James, security guard Balbir Ahirbar alias “Ballu,” and Lokendra Singh Tomar, the landlord of Sonam’s hideout flat, for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence.

Meghalaya Police have secured a seven-day transit remand for Silome James and Ballu, and a three-day transit remand for Lokendra Singh Tomar.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed the recovery and stated that the SIT also seized Rs 50,000 in cash from James’s Hyundai i10 car (MP09 WG 2352).

SP Syiem stated that James reportedly confessed that he took this cash and a laptop from a bag belonging to Raj Kushwaha, a co-accused in Raja Raghuvanshi’s alleged murder alongside Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

He revealed that someone subsequently burnt the bag, and while they earlier found its charred remains in a vacant plot at Hare Krishna Vihar Colony near MR3 in Indore, the laptop, allegedly discarded by the roadside, remains untraced.

Police suspect the bag contained vital evidence, including mobile phones and Raj Kushwaha’s gold jewelry, and that the key accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, reportedly brought it back to Indore after the murder.