Meghalaya Police Exam 2025: Exam venue changes for multiple posts

The Central Recruitment Board, Meghalaya Police has issued a short notice announcing a change in the examination venue for the posts of Fireman and Driver Fireman scheduled on May 31, 2025.

As per the notice, the written examination previously scheduled to be held at Ri-Bhoi College, Nongpoh, will now take place at Ri-Bhoi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh, due to unavoidable circumstances.

This change applies only to candidates in the Ri-Bhoi District who were originally allotted Ri-Bhoi College as their exam center.

Important Instructions:

New Exam Venue: Ri-Bhoi Presbyterian Hr. Sec. School, Nongpoh

Exam Date: May 31, 2025

Posts: Fireman and Driver Fireman

Admit Cards: Already issued admit cards for Ri-Bhoi College remain valid for the new venue.

Contact for Queries: Call the CRB helpline at 6033164273 (working days during office hours) or visit the Police Reserve, Nongpoh.

How to Download the Official Notice PDF:

1.Visit the official Meghalaya Police website: https://megpolice.gov.in

2. Go to the “Career” section on the homepage.

3. Click on the link titled “Change of Examination Venue for Fireman & Driver Fireman Written Test in Ri-Bhoi District”.

4. The notice PDF will open in a new window.

5. Download and print the notice for future reference.

Download Official Notice PDF

For more updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.