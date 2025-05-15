Meghalaya Police admit card 2025 released, download now

The Central Recruitment Board of the Meghalaya Police has released the admit cards for the written test for multiple posts, including UBSI, Unarmed Branch Constable, AB/BB Constable, MPRO GD/Constable Handyman, MPRO Operator, Signal/BN Operator, Fireman, Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic, Driver Fireman, and Driver Constable.

Eligible candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website: megpolice.gov.in.

Key Exam Details:

Written Exam Dates: May 18 to June 1, 2025

Mode: Multiple shifts across designated centers

Total Vacancies: 2968 posts

Selection Process: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) ? Written Test ? Interview

How to Download Meghalaya Police Written Exam Admit Card 2025:

1.Visit the official website megpolice.gov.in

2. Go to the Notice Board > Recruitment section

3. Click on the link titled “Recruitment Update: Link for downloading Written Test admit card dated 12.05.2025”

4. Enter your login credentials and submit

5.Download and print the admit card for future use



Direct link to download admit card: https://megpolice.gov.in/

Important Note:

The recruitment board will carry out verification at every stage of the selection process. Candidates found providing false or misleading information may have their application rejected at any point even after final selection.

For further updates and details, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.