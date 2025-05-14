Meghalaya nursing student found dead in RIMS Imphal hostel room

Guwahati: An incident unfolded at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal of Manipur where a female nursing student from Meghalaya was found dead on Tuesday morning.

The student, identified as Abiel Sachiana Ch Marak, was pursuing her fourth semester of B.Sc. Nursing and hailed from West Garo Hills.

As per sources, concern grew among fellow students when Abiel failed to attend the routine morning roll call at 7:30 am.

They checked her room and alerted authorities after finding her missing. Officials later found her hanging in an unused section of Hostel No. 2.

A team from Lamphel police station and forensic experts from the Manipur Forensic Sciences Department reached the hostel to launch an investigation. They transferred her body to the RIMS mortuary for an autopsy.

While the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, the post-mortem report will confirm the cause of death.

Police and institutional authorities have launched a detailed investigation.

No official statement has been released yet regarding the cause or possible reasons behind the incident.

Further information is awaited as the inquiry progresses.