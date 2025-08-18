Shillong: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), an umbrella body of students’ unions from the region, staged a demonstration in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, urging the Centre and state government to take immediate steps to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

NESO leaders said similar protests were organised simultaneously in other state capitals across the Northeast.

Speaking at the protest, NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa described the demonstration as a “call to action” against a long-standing problem that has “altered the demography and stability of the region.”

“We have faced this issue for decades, particularly in Tripura, Assam and even in Meghalaya. Since the Prime Minister himself acknowledged the challenges of large-scale immigration in his Independence Day address, we expect the Centre to take concrete measures to safeguard the indigenous people,” Jyrwa said.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), a key constituent of NESO, announced that it would intensify its “Inner Line Permit (ILP)-style checks” in Meghalaya, alleging that the state government had failed to act effectively.

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said that despite existing laws requiring migrant workers to register with the labour department, many remain unregistered.

“The Centre is keen to stop illegal immigrants, but the state government is not serious. That is why the KSU has been compelled to conduct ILP-style checks with volunteers against illegal immigrants and doubtful persons,” Thabah said, adding that the union has also stepped up vigilance along the South West Khasi Hills border.

The KSU leader further demanded the creation of a territorial army for Meghalaya, similar to the one in Mizoram, to protect the state’s borders.

“As long as the government fails to implement ILP or other protective mechanisms, we will be forced to act,” he warned.

NESO said it will soon convene a meeting to decide on its next course of action.