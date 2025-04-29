Guwahati: Police in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya arrested Sandy Sohtun, president of the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), on Monday for allegedly assaulting Dr. Alok Kumar Singh, an Assistant Professor in the university’s Hindi Department, on April 24.

After the arrest, authorities presented Sohtun in a local court, which ordered his judicial custody for seven days. Members and leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) accompanied him during the court proceedings.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that Dr. Singh had filed a complaint leading to Sohtun’s arrest. He added that the investigation remains active and that police intend to arrest everyone involved in the incident.

In his FIR, lodged at the Mawkynroh police outpost on April 25, Dr. Singh accused Sohtun and five others of forcefully entering his office, assaulting him, and threatening his life by holding a pair of scissors to his neck.

SP Syiem emphasized that the probe continues and that efforts are underway to track down the remaining suspects.

