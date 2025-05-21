Guwahati: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) of Meghalaya plans to go ahead with its adjourned 113th Academic Council meeting on Wednesday, despite opposition from regular Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Prof. Shukla, on Monday, warned the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh, against convening the meeting and threatened consequences if it proceeded.

Nevertheless, university sources confirmed that the meeting will take place as scheduled, with the primary agenda of finalizing the syllabus for the 7th and 8th semesters under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUG).

Defending the decision, NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) President Prof. Lakhon Kma asserted that Prof. Sungoh is legally empowered to perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor, in accordance with NEHU Statute 2(A)(5)(i) and directives from the Ministry of Education.

Prof. Kma criticized Prof. Shukla for challenging the authority of the Acting VC, calling his actions “laughable and shameful.” He also accused Prof. Shukla of violating several key policies, including the NEHU Act, Statutes and Ordinances, the UGC Regulations 2018, recruitment rules for non-teaching staff, and the Central Civil Services Rules.

Highlighting Prof. Shukla’s prolonged absence from official duties in Shillong, Prof. Kma noted that the VC has remained on unauthorized leave and has not resumed his responsibilities, as required under Statute 2(A)(2).

The Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association at NEHU (MeTTA-NEHU) also condemned Prof. Shukla’s actions. According to MeTTA-NEHU President Dr. Desmond Kharmawphlang, the Vice Chancellor is attempting to obstruct statutory proceedings by spreading misinformation and making unfounded claims.

Dr. Kharmawphlang added that the Academic Council members and the broader university community fully support Prof. Sungoh.

He further denounced what he described as Prof. Shukla’s anti-tribal and anti-women behavior, calling on the public to reject such attitudes and support institutional integrity.