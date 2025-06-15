Shillong: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has expressed profound disappointment following the arrest of Prof. Nirmalendu Saha, the university’s senior-most professor and Dean of the School of Life Sciences.

Prof. Saha was reportedly apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Guwahati on bribery charges.

Lakhon Kma, President of NEHUTA, confirmed that Prof. Saha had taken leave to attend exam duties at Gauhati University. “If the reports are true, this is a serious matter and reflects poorly on NEHUTA, given that he is a member of the association,” Kma stated. He emphasized that the arrest not only tarnishes NEHUTA’s image but also impacts the reputation of the university and its students, especially at a time when NEHU is already grappling with an unresolved crisis that has subjected it to public scrutiny for several months.

“We urge the CBI in Guwahati to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the full truth. Media reports have claimed that he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe,” Kma said.

Kma also voiced dismay over Prof. Saha’s alleged involvement, particularly with his retirement slated for December 31, 2025—just six months away. “It is difficult to comprehend why he would choose this path at the end of such a long career,” Kma added.

The NEHUTA president reiterated the association’s firm stance against corruption, asserting a zero-tolerance policy. “We cannot and will not defend anyone involved in corrupt practices,” he affirmed.

It may be recalled that on June 11, the CBI arrested Prof. Saha and Pranjal Sharma, the proprietor of a Guwahati-based firm, during a bribe transaction of Rs 3.43 lakh at the Gauhati University Guest House.

According to the FIR, the CBI registered a case based on information alleging that the private individual, in collusion with Prof. Saha and others, engaged in corrupt and illegal practices. The accused allegedly facilitated the awarding of supply orders for scientific equipment and laboratory items and the clearance of bills in exchange for bribes. The CBI successfully laid a trap and apprehended the individuals red-handed. Searches conducted at two locations have yielded incriminating documents, with one more location currently under search as the investigation continues.