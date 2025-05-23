Guwahati: Stakeholders of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Thursday firmly reiterated their demand for the immediate removal of Vice Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla when a two-member delegation from the Ministry of Education visited the campus to review the university’s functioning.

The central team, comprising Additional Secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal and Director Subrat Kumar Pradhan from the Department of Higher Education, held closed-door meetings with university faculty, students, and non-teaching staff.

The officials did not reveal the outcomes of these discussions but described the engagements as positive.

Barnwal, speaking briefly to reporters, described the meeting as “good” and said he interacted with all Deans and Heads of Departments.

“It was a normal meeting, a good experience. We look forward to working more effectively,” he said before leaving the administrative block.

Prof. Lakhon Kma, president of the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), described the discussions as productive.

“We presented all the issues affecting the university in the absence of a regular Vice Chancellor. We clearly conveyed that Prof. Shukla’s return is not acceptable under any circumstances,” Prof. Kma told reporters.

According to Prof. Kma, both the Ministry team and NEHU stakeholders expressed a shared commitment to resolving the ongoing crisis.

“They understand that the situation has become untenable for Prof. Shukla. After our meeting, we feel hopeful that the Ministry is willing to find a solution to restore normalcy at NEHU,” he added.

Regarding the inquiry ordered by the Ministry into administrative lapses at the university, Prof. Kma said the central team confirmed they had completed the investigation.

“While they haven’t disclosed their findings, we sense they’ve already reached a decision, even if they haven’t spelled it out,” he noted.

Prof. Shukla did not participate in Thursday’s meeting. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. S.M. Sungoh facilitated discussions between the visiting officials and the university community.

Ricky Deiburom Rabon, Vice President of the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU), also voiced satisfaction with the session. “We appreciate the Ministry for coming to listen to our concerns. We’ve waited a long time for a resolution,” Rabon said.

He emphasized that the student body remains united in its opposition to Prof. Shukla. “Our stance is unchanged, we will not accept him back into this university. Even the local community has declared him persona non grata. That decision stands firm.”