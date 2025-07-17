Shillong: A court in Meghalaya’s Shillong has reserved its order on the bail application of an Indore-based property dealer, Shilome James, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra, officials said on Thursday.

The bail plea, filed by James’ counsel Devesh Sharma, was heard on Wednesday and opposed by Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda, according to court officials. The court has reserved its decision following the hearing.

Police said items recovered from James’ possession include gold ornaments belonging to Sonam, the wife of the deceased, and a firearm. Investigators also stated that a rented flat managed by James was allegedly used by Sonam to stay after returning to Indore from Meghalaya.

Two other accused in the case—Lokendra Singh Tomar, the flat owner, and Balbir Ahirwar alias Balia, a security guard—were earlier granted bail after their judicial custody ended. Both have been accused of tampering with evidence related to the case.

According to police, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, a newly married couple from Indore, travelled to Sohra in May. They were reported missing shortly after their arrival.

Raja’s body was later found in a gorge in Sohra, while Sonam was untraceable until June 9, when she was apprehended from a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.