Shillong: Meghalaya’s Leader of the Opposition Mukul M. Sangma has accused the NPP-led Executive Committee of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) of misusing a special assistance grant of Rs 100.71 crore from the central government.

The alleged misappropriation of funds is currently being investigated by the Meghalaya Lokayukta.

Sangma said on Saturday that this financial mismanagement has damaged the credibility of all three autonomous district councils (ADCs) in the state and jeopardized their future.

The funds were part of a tripartite settlement signed between the Government of India, the Meghalaya government, and the A’chik National Volunteer Council (B).

While the settlement included a commitment from the Centre to amend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, these changes have not yet been implemented.

Sangma, a former chief minister of Meghalaya, said that his government had persuaded the Centre to provide direct financial assistance to the ADCs as an interim solution.

In 2015-2016, the Centre released unprecedented direct funds to the KHADC, JHADC, and GHADC. The GHADC received Rs 100.71 crore. Sangma noted that the funds were released without delay, but soon after, allegations of financial mismanagement arose.

These allegations, which emerged from information obtained through RTI requests, led to formal complaints.

Sangma expressed regret that the funds, intended to strengthen grassroots governance, instead became mired in controversy. He said the situation has now stalled further support for the councils.