Guwahati: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma has called on district officials, police forces, local traditional bodies, and authorities to work together and stay alert to prevent illegal settlers from establishing themselves in Meghalaya.

He stressed that strong grassroots leadership plays a critical role in deterring such encroachments. Sangma asserted that effective and well-organized Dorbar Shnongs and Nokmas would act as a strong deterrent against unlawful settlement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Although Rongara-Siju, his constituency, does not share a direct border with Assam, Sangma noted that concerns about illegal influx affect the entire state, not just specific areas.

He also highlighted the constitutional safeguards in place, explaining that the provisions under the Sixth Schedule protect Meghalaya and leave no legal space for outsiders to settle unlawfully.

Meanwhile, various pressure groups have begun inspecting vehicles coming from Assam, responding to rising concerns over illegal migration sparked by recent eviction drives in the neighboring state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Amid growing unease, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has directed district heads, particularly in border regions, to stay vigilant and immediately report any cross-border activity.

He added that the government maintains constant communication with Deputy Commissioners to ensure coordination with block officers, police teams, village defence units, traditional leaders, and NGOs.