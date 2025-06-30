Meghalaya tourists safety

Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has made it mandatory for tourists and trekkers to hire authorized and recognized guides while trekking in the East Khasi Hills district for the safety of tourists.

The Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Tourism Promotion Society announced the decision, which comes in the wake of a high-profile incident of murder in Meghalaya.

The new regulation follows the widely reported “honeymoon murder case,” where authorities allege a businessman’s wife from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, killed him during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Initially, people presumed the couple missing. As the case unfolded, especially before the wife surrendered to the police, social media reactions unfortunately led people to perceive Meghalaya and the wider Northeast as unsafe for tourists.

Notably, resort owners in popular areas like Cherrapunjee (Sohra), Meghalaya reported receiving numerous inquiries from anxious tourists regarding safety, especially concerning night travel or solo private vehicle use.

Following the incident involving the Indore couple, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, visitors even canceled some bookings, and many more expressed heightened anxiety.