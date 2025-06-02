Guwahati: A Special POCSO Court in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya has sentenced Pynskhem Mawa to rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2020.

Special Judge MK Lyngdoh found him guilty under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), awarding a total of 20 years in prison, with all sentences to run concurrently.

The court sentenced Mawa to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.

In default of payment, he will serve an additional four months in jail. Under Section 6 of the same Act, the judge awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 50,000 fine, with an additional six-month term if he fails to pay.

For the offence under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, the court handed him a three-year sentence along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

He will face another two months in prison if he does not pay. The court also sentenced him to seven years under Section 10 of the Act and fined him Rs 20,000, with an additional three months in default.

Under Section 506 of the IPC, the judge sentenced him to two years of imprisonment and fined him Rs 10,000, which carries a default sentence of two months.

The survivor lodged an FIR at Sohra Police Station, prompting an investigation initially led by Woman Police Sub-Inspector L. Kharjana.

WPSI V. Diengdoh later took over the case. Special Public Prosecutor Evalarisha Rynjah led the prosecution during the trial.

The court found that Mawa had committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault against the minor on multiple occasions.