Guwahati: While many Indian states have seen gradual improvements in cervical cancer awareness and screening, Meghalaya continues to lag significantly behind.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu, for instance, report that 2–3% of women have undergone screenings, and over 60% of households possess health insurance to support preventive care.

In stark contrast, Meghalaya faces a troubling gap in both awareness and access.

Data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reveals that in Meghalaya, only 0.4–0.6% of women aged 30–49 have ever been screened for cervical cancer, as reported by The Shillong Times.

Breast examinations remain uncommon, with just 1.3% of women receiving them, and oral cancer screenings are even rarer, ranging from 0.2–0.5%. Among men, only 0.6% have undergone oral cancer screening, compared to 2.3% in more proactive states.

Vaccination, a key measure in preventing cervical cancer, also lacks adequate attention in the state. While about 56% of children have completed the three-dose pentavalent or hepatitis B vaccine series, reliable data on HPV vaccination remains scarce.

Despite these challenges, Meghalaya performs relatively well in some basic health indicators. Around 81% of the population has access to improved sanitation facilities, and 83% use clean cooking fuel.

However, the state’s health insurance coverage remains low, with only 52.8% of households enrolled, notably below the 63–66% coverage reported in better-performing regions.

The low screening and vaccination rates raise serious concern, especially given how preventable cervical cancer is when detected early or prevented through vaccination.

Several Indian states have already launched HPV vaccination drives in schools and community health centers.

Meghalaya must now step up with targeted awareness campaigns, especially in rural regions where myths and limited health literacy persist.