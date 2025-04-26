Meghalaya Jobs SSA Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in SSA Ri Bhoi Meghalaya in 2025.

The Office of District Mission Coordinator, SSA Ri Bhoi Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Block Resource Person, Cluster Resource Person, School Accountant cum Support Staff and Casual Cleaner in 2025. Ri Bhoi District came into existence and assumed the hierarchical status of the District on the 4th June 1992 by upgrading the former Civil Sub-Division. The District was carved out from the erstwhile East Khasi Hills District and lies between North Latitudes 25 15’ and 26 15’ and between East Longitudes 91 45’ and 92 15’. It geographically comprises parts of the Khasi kingdoms viz parts of Mylliem Syiemship, Khyrim Syiemship, Nongspung Syiemship, Nongkhlaw Syiemship, whole of Nongpoh Sirdarship (erstwhile Nongpoh Syiemship), Myrdon Sirdarship and the erstwhile Nongwah Syiemship. Presently, Nongwah Syiemship is one of the missing Khasi States that calls for restoration both administratively and territorially. Presently, the District is bounded on the North by the Kamrup, Morigoan and Nagoan Districts of Assam , on the East by the Karbi Anglong District of Assam, on the South by East Khasi Hills & West Khasi Hills Districts and on the West by the West Khasi District. Nongpoh is the District headquarter and as well as that of Nongpoh Sirdarship. Ri Bhoi District contains an area of 2448.00 Sq.KMS excluding the geographical areas under the erstwhile Nongwah Syiemship and other places which fall under the ‘Areas of Differences’ between Assam and Meghalaya.

Name of post : Block Resource Person

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Honorarium : Rs. 22000/-

Qualification :

1. Graduation in any stream with B.Ed/D.El.Ed and preferably MTE? with 45% marks in Class XII

2. Computer Skill is essential

3. Experiences in Teaching for minimum of 2 years

Name of post : Cluster Resource Person

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Honorarium : Rs. 22000/-

Qualification :

1. Graduation in any stream with B.Ed/D.El.Ed and preferably MTE? with 45% marks in Class XII

2. Computer Skill is essential

3. Experiences in Teaching for minimum of 2 years

Name of post : School Accountant cum Support Staff

No. of posts : 2

Monthly Honorarium : Rs. 16000/-

Qualification : B.Com with knowledge in TALLY

Name of post : Casual Cleaner

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Honorarium : As per Govt norm

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The age limit of the new appointees will be 18-32 years as per the Government of Meghalaya.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in standard form along with the contact number and with the Xerox copy of Documents to the Office of District Mission Co-ordinator, District unit of SSA-SEMAM, Ri Bhoi District, Nongpoh on or before the 5th May 2025 during office hour.

